Still munching by rhoing
Photo 4205

Still munching

A Snowberry Clearwing (moth) caterpillar.

» Submitted as Hemaris diffinis or “Snowberry Clearwing”: iNaturalist
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ UK Moths* ]

* This species is not present in the UK, but there are two species of Hemaris: H. tityus and H. fuciformis

[ PXL_20230915_211935827_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Danette Thompson ace
Terrific detail
March 26th, 2025  
