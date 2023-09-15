Sign up
Photo 4205
Still munching
A Snowberry Clearwing (moth) caterpillar.
» Submitted as
Hemaris diffinis
or “Snowberry Clearwing”:
iNaturalist
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
UK Moths
* ]
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
* This species is not present in the UK, but there are two species of Hemaris:
H. tityus
and
H. fuciformis
September 15 posts
1 year ago:
“Eastern Tailed-blue (on Black-eyed Susan)”
2 years ago:
“‘99 Bicycles’ [No need to comment]”
3 years ago:
“Tonya”
4 years ago:
“Two days in a ‘row’”
5 years ago:
“Ohio Statehouse Rotunda”
6 years ago:
“Travel day: Back to SeaTac”
7 years ago:
“Through the kitchen window”
8 years ago:
“Frisco”
9 years ago:
“Gray Hairstreak”
10 years ago:
“Celebrating a former pastor…”
11 years ago:
“A-one, an-a-two…”
12 years ago:
“‘Cool’ shadows?”
[ PXL_20230915_211935827_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
insect
moths
lepidoptera
sphingidae
snowberry clearwing
hemaris diffinis
tmmoths
garden-visitor
macroglossinae
tminsects
sphinx moths
tm-p4a
inaturalist-submitted
tm15sep
Danette Thompson
ace
Terrific detail
March 26th, 2025
