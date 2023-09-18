Previous
I’ve practiced. Now for the main event. by rhoing
Photo 4208

I’ve practiced. Now for the main event.

It was an elbow that went through this screen. At least it didn’t go through the glass! That I would have had to take to a shop. But a screen? Here we go!

And ON1 is completely destroying the date-and-time data in an image… It’s not in the Export dialog box, is it?

[ PXL_20230918_143349522_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
18th September 2023

Thom Mitchell

Photo Details

