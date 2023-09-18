Sign up
Photo 4208
I’ve practiced. Now for the main event.
It was an elbow that went through this screen. At least it didn’t go through the glass! That I would have had to take to a shop. But a screen? Here we go!
And ON1 is completely destroying the date-and-time data in an image… It’s not in the Export dialog box, is it?
September 18 posts
1 year ago:
“The Evidence”
(another DIY job … for someone else!)
2 years ago:
“A theorem, once proved, is obvious.”
3 years ago:
“Milkweed”
4 years ago:
“Last row till *lots* of rain…”
5 years ago:
“Road food (travel day)”
6 years ago:
“Death…”
(just in the garden)
7 years ago:
“It’s been a wet summer…”
8 years ago:
“Learning to ‘cope cut’ a joint”
(yeah, this project led to stitches)
9 years ago:
“Damselfly”
10 years ago:
“My first ‘?’”
11 years ago:
“‘Chlorochlamys phyllinaria’ (Geometridae)”
12 years ago:
“Finally!”
[ PXL_20230918_143349522_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
screen
,
screens
,
windows
,
diy
,
screening
,
home repair
,
tm-p4a
,
home repairs
,
tm18sep
,
rescreening
