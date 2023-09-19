Previous
Next
Remember Highlights magazine? by rhoing
Photo 4209

Remember Highlights magazine?

Either from your kids, grandkids, or maybe from a medical waiting room? Find what’s wrong or different in this photo. No pressure, Danette!

This was a Habitat for Humanity reno project; the house was donated “as-is.” The board will probably think twice, or thrice, before it takes on another reno project, as this one presented at least one significant decision: repair the drywall or tear it down and install new drywall.

Because this was a reno, and I came in after the wall-and-door moving was done, this is perhaps the only post from this project.

September 19 posts
  1 year ago: “First follow-up”
 2 years ago: “Gotcha! [With a moral dilemma]”
 3 years ago: “Zinnia [Filler #186]”
 4 years ago: “One of our favorite places…”
 5 years ago: “‘'Astyanax' Red-spotted Purple’ [Filler]”
 6 years ago: “… and new life (to be)” — but then watch out, dude!
 7 years ago: “Beanie Baby: Princess”
 8 years ago: “More than a paper cut…”
 9 years ago: “Young buck”
10 years ago: “My first ‘,’”
11 years ago: “Morning dew”
12 years ago: “A man with two watches…”

[ PXL_20230919_150850304_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1276% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Thom Mitchell ace
@danette I’m counting on you to find the anomaly!
March 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact