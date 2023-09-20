Sign up
Photo 4210
Circle of Life…
A spider and a skipper (butterfly).
Submitted to
BugGuide
, in case the spider’s markings are diagnostic.
September 20 posts
1 year ago:
“Windmill, selective coloring [Filler]”
2 years ago:
“Reassembled”
3 years ago:
“Pandemic Puzzle #18”
4 years ago:
“Apparently, it’s now the Painted Lady time of year”
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
“Using all available space [Filler]”
7 years ago:
“Grace”
8 years ago:
“Nailed”
9 years ago:
“‘Green-bar’ paper, anyone?”
10 years ago:
“Only subject of the day…”
11 years ago:
“When your Mac needs recharged…”
12 years ago:
“Butterfly bush”
[ IMG_4142_LE15tm :: 60mm ]
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
spider
,
insect
,
butterfly
,
arachnid
,
spiders
,
skipper
,
lepidoptera
,
circle of life
,
skippers
,
hesperiidae
,
tmbutterflies
,
garden-visitor
,
bugguide-submitted
,
tminsects
,
tmspiders
,
tm60mm
,
tmskippers
,
tmbutterflies2023
,
tm20sep
