Circle of Life… by rhoing
Photo 4210

Circle of Life…

A spider and a skipper (butterfly).

Submitted to BugGuide, in case the spider’s markings are diagnostic.

[ IMG_4142_LE15tm :: 60mm ]
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Photo Details

