These are actually pretty when they flower, but I’ve just considered them weeds, so I pull them every year. At least they’re fairly easy to pull out; they don’t have a deep tap root like dandelions!
Huh: “The garden pansy (Viola × wittrockiana) is a type of polychromatic large-flowered hybrid plant cultivated as a garden flower. It is derived by hybridization from several species in the section Melanium (‘the pansies’) of the genus Viola, particularly V. tricolor, a wildflower of Europe and western Asia known as heartsease” (Wikipedia).
I have little hope of getting my [wild] violets ID’ed down to species. PhytoImages shows that there are 1,956 species in the genus Viola.