Photo 4215
Black-eyed Susan
Just a Black-eyed Susan. But they’re “happy flowers,” I think, and make me smile. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Species pages: [
Missouri Botanical Garden
] [
iNaturalist
]
Images: [
PhytoImages.siu.edu
Not a secure https connection
]
September 25 posts
1 year ago:
“Rose Hooktip”
2 years ago:
“Milkweed seeds”
3 years ago:
“Pandemic Puzzle #20”
4 years ago:
“Lesser Pine Katydid”
5 years ago:
“Eastern-tailed Blue”
6 years ago:
“Drought”
7 years ago:
“Glider”
8 years ago:
“Third Annual For Kids' Sake 10K/5K Run/Walk-a-Thon”
9 years ago:
“Waikīkī Beach, from Diamond Head”
10 years ago:
“Face in his food…”
11 years ago:
“Vanessa to the rescue!”
12 years ago:
“Flip Day — Well, for me anyway!”
[ IMG_4161_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4838
photos
46
followers
44
following
1279% complete
4662
4663
4664
4665
4666
4667
4668
4669
4663
4664
4665
4666
4667
169
4668
4669
Views
6
Album
365
Taken
25th September 2023 2:50pm
plant
,
flower
,
aster
,
black-eyed susan
,
asteraceae
,
blackeyed susan
,
rudbeckia hirta
,
tmflowers
,
tmplants
,
tm-p4a
,
gloriosa daisy
,
tm25sep
