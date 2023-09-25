Previous
Black-eyed Susan by rhoing
Black-eyed Susan

Just a Black-eyed Susan. But they’re “happy flowers,” I think, and make me smile. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Species pages: [ Missouri Botanical Garden ] [ iNaturalist ]
Images: [ PhytoImages.siu.edu Not a secure https connection ]

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
