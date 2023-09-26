Sign up
Photo 4216
Owning absent-mindedness
Putting my name or initials on tools I take to the Habitat for Humanity work site. Yeah, it’s just a good practice, but it also recognizes my forgetfulness.
Only frame of the day ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
September 26 posts
1 year ago:
“High-tech walking boot”
2 years ago:
“Soybean Looper Moth [Filler]”
3 years ago:
“The not-as-pretty side?”
4 years ago:
“Post #3000: A new-for-me moth … either way!”
5 years ago:
“Great Spangled Fritillary”
6 years ago:
“Beautiful day for a row…”
7 years ago:
“Rowing gear [filler #21]”
8 years ago:
“Balcony view for the next week — Ahhhh…”
9 years ago:
“Pearl Harbor”
10 years ago:
“Three generations … but probably not what you think”
11 years ago:
“Stink Bug on Black Pearl”
12 years ago:
“Sunrise at BTV…”
[ PXL_20230926_220036373_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
levels
,
tool
,
tools
,
level
,
screwdriver
,
tape measure
,
hammer
,
hammers
,
screwdrivers
,
utility knife
,
tm-p4a
,
tm26sep
,
tape measures
,
siding tool
,
utility knives
,
siding tools
,
prybar
,
pry bar
,
pry bars
,
torpedo level
,
torpedo levels
