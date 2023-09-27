Sign up
Photo 4217
Huh
Clare backed out her car from the garage … and then this guy decided to leave, too.
I
think
what happened (based on other photos today): I worked on a window screen with the garage door open and this turtle found shelter under Clare’s car. Then the car went out.
» Submitted as
Terrapene carolina
or “Common Box Turtle”: [
iNaturalist
]
»
Species page at iNaturalist
September 27 posts
1 year ago:
“Bronzed Cutworm [Filler]”
2 years ago:
“I drilled 24 holes in 4 hours.”
3 years ago:
“Travel Day 1”
4 years ago:
“Travel day: dinner in Macon, GA”
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
“S.t.r.e.t.c.h.i.n.g Eastern Carpenter Bee”
7 years ago:
“Up-and-away or Down-and-away?”
8 years ago:
“Cycling on the beach”
9 years ago:
“Travel day”
10 years ago:
“Eastern Carpenter Bee”
11 years ago:
“Field sobriety test: Count the white spots!”
12 years ago:
“Unpacking”
[ PXL_20230927_212949326_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
1
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details
Tags
reptile
,
reptiles
,
box turtle
,
common box turtle
,
terrapene carolina
,
emydidae
,
tm-p4a
,
box turtles
,
tm27sep
Jackie Snider
Great picture.
April 1st, 2025
