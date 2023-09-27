Previous
Huh
Photo 4217

Huh

Clare backed out her car from the garage … and then this guy decided to leave, too.

I think what happened (based on other photos today): I worked on a window screen with the garage door open and this turtle found shelter under Clare’s car. Then the car went out.

» Submitted as Terrapene carolina or “Common Box Turtle”: [ iNaturalist ]
» Species page at iNaturalist

[ PXL_20230927_212949326_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Jackie Snider
Great picture.
April 1st, 2025  
