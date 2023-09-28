Previous
So many scooters by rhoing
Photo 4218

So many scooters

They get abandoned in some surprising places. Because the battery has died or the user has run out of time? I don’t know how this rental works, but they definitely get used. Still back-filling—

[ PXL_20230928_174645884_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

28th September 2023

Mags ace
Interesting transportation. I'm not sure I'd be so good on one these days.
April 1st, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
@marlboromaam I agree!!
April 1st, 2025  
