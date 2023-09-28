Sign up
Photo 4218
So many scooters
They get abandoned in some surprising places. Because the battery has died or the user has run out of time? I don’t know how this rental works, but they definitely get used. Still back-filling—
[ PXL_20230928_174645884_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
September 28 posts
1 year ago:
“Lame post eleventy-billion”
Lame, but I actually kinda like it
2 years ago:
“Painted Lady [Filler]”
3 years ago:
“Travel day 2”
4 years ago:
“Sunset over marina (HHI)”
5 years ago:
“Fritillary + Monarch”
6 years ago:
“Painted Ladies”
7 years ago:
“Pink Fountain Gaura”
8 years ago:
“Shelter Cove Harbour & Marina at sunset”
9 years ago:
“Sunset over Lānaʻi”
10 years ago:
“My first injection”
11 years ago:
“My first spidy-post…”
12 years ago:
“At the lake”
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
scooters
,
tm-p4a
,
tm28sep
,
veo
Mags
ace
Interesting transportation. I'm not sure I'd be so good on one these days.
April 1st, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
@marlboromaam
I agree!!
April 1st, 2025
