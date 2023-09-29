Previous
Next
“Winged Things” by rhoing
Photo 4219

“Winged Things”

Still back-filling; no need to comment.
1000 piece jigsaw puzzle.
By Ravensburger and artist, Brigid Ashwood

» [ Brigid Ashwood Art ] [ “Winged Things” ]

[ PXL_20230929_130254349~2_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

September 29 posts
  1 year ago: “Fiery Skipper [Filler]”
 2 years ago: “Bicycle caliper brake [Filler]”
 3 years ago: “Time to trim the bangs”
 4 years ago: “Biking on the beach”
 5 years ago: “Painted Lady”
 6 years ago: “New-to-me moth”
 7 years ago: “Danni”
 8 years ago: “There *was* some blue sky this week! [SOOC]”
 9 years ago: “First time snorkeling!”
10 years ago: “Sunday morning surprise”
11 years ago: “My ‘poor man’s macro lens’”
12 years ago: “Fall flowers”
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1280% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact