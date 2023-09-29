Sign up
Photo 4219
“Winged Things”
Still back-filling; no need to comment.
1000 piece jigsaw puzzle.
By Ravensburger and artist, Brigid Ashwood
» [
Brigid Ashwood Art
] [
“Winged Things”
]
[ PXL_20230929_130254349~2_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
September 29 posts
1 year ago:
“Fiery Skipper [Filler]”
2 years ago:
“Bicycle caliper brake [Filler]”
3 years ago:
“Time to trim the bangs”
4 years ago:
“Biking on the beach”
5 years ago:
“Painted Lady”
6 years ago:
“New-to-me moth”
7 years ago:
“Danni”
8 years ago:
“There *was* some blue sky this week! [SOOC]”
9 years ago:
“First time snorkeling!”
10 years ago:
“Sunday morning surprise”
11 years ago:
“My ‘poor man’s macro lens’”
12 years ago:
“Fall flowers”
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
Tags
jigsaw
,
puzzle
,
puzzles
,
jigsaw puzzles
,
tm-p4a
,
ravensburger
,
1000pce
,
tm-puzzles
,
tm-jigsaw-puzzles
,
tm29sep
,
brigid ashwood
