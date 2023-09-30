Sign up
Photo 4220
The front porch is done!
And so is the back-filling for September 2023…
[ PXL_20230930_171254961_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
September 30 posts
1 year ago:
“Walking boot = some mobility”
2 years ago:
“Taken on the day”
3 years ago:
“First project”
4 years ago:
“Gulf Fritillary”
5 years ago:
“Limenitis arthemis astyanax”
6 years ago:
“Blades”
7 years ago:
“Summer project [filler #22]”
8 years ago:
“From a Carnoustie Road bridge, HHI”
9 years ago:
“Sea Turtle … (+ one air bubble) [SOOC]”
10 years ago:
“Vanessa”
11 years ago:
“Up before dawn…”
12 years ago:
“Stained glass”
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
1
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4845
photos
46
followers
44
following
1281% complete
4669
4670
4671
4672
4673
4674
4675
4676
4670
4671
4672
169
4673
4674
4675
4676
Tags
construction
,
porch
,
engineering
,
habitat for humanity
,
tm-p4a
,
tm-habitat2
,
habitat-for-humanity
,
tm30sep
,
home construction
Mags
ace
Great job!
April 2nd, 2025
