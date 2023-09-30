Previous
Next
The front porch is done! by rhoing
Photo 4220

The front porch is done!

And so is the back-filling for September 2023…

[ PXL_20230930_171254961_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

September 30 posts
  1 year ago: “Walking boot = some mobility”
 2 years ago: “Taken on the day”
 3 years ago: “First project”
 4 years ago: “Gulf Fritillary”
 5 years ago: “Limenitis arthemis astyanax”
 6 years ago: “Blades”
 7 years ago: “Summer project [filler #22]”
 8 years ago: “From a Carnoustie Road bridge, HHI”
 9 years ago: “Sea Turtle … (+ one air bubble) [SOOC]”
10 years ago: “Vanessa”
11 years ago: “Up before dawn…”
12 years ago: “Stained glass”
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1281% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Great job!
April 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact