Photo 4222
Evolution of a duck decoy
At the Magee Marsh Wildlife Area Visitors Center; Lucas County, Ohio.
»
Magee Marsh Wildlife Area
October 3 posts
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“Not mine this time”
3 years ago:
“My masked ladies”
4 years ago:
“Long shadows on the beach”
5 years ago:
“I’m a bit excited by this… [Filler]”
6 years ago:
“Abstract? [Filler]”
7 years ago:
“?”
8 years ago:
“ETSOOI for sure!”
9 years ago:
“Happy 17th, Greg & Suzanne!”
10 years ago:
“A ‘painting’ for the living room?”
11 years ago:
“Orange Sulphur”
12 years ago:
“Agitated”
[ PXL_20231003_174723577_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4850
photos
46
followers
45
following
4674
4675
4676
4677
4678
4679
4680
4681
4675
169
4676
4677
4678
4679
4680
4681
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
3rd October 2023 9:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
duck
,
ohio
,
decoy
,
decoys
,
tm-p4a
,
tm03oct
,
duck decoy
,
duck decoys
,
magee marsh
,
magee marsh wildlife area
,
lucas county
