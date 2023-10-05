Previous
Two of the reasons we make the two-day drive! by rhoing
Photo 4224

Two of the reasons we make the two-day drive!

Granddaughter, 6; grandson, 3. Having some quiet time after school and day-care.

[ PXL_20231005_202032596_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
