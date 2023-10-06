Sign up
Photo 4225
With older daughter—
We had a family day at Lost Shoe Brewing and Roasting Company: just Clare and I and our daughters. It’s a Friday, so the grandkids were in school and day care and the boys had to work. Photo by Grace.
October 6 posts
1 year ago:
“Puzzle images of paintings are harder, we think”
2 years ago:
“Distancing, but a more ‘normal’ activity [Travel day]”
3 years ago:
“Focused”
One of my absolute favorites!
4 years ago:
“Zebra Heliconian / Zebra Longwing [Filler]”
5 years ago:
“Painted Lady”
6 years ago:
“First part of every lake workout… (2'03" video)”
7 years ago:
“Wedding rehearsal”
8 years ago:
“Pushing the boundary of ‘lame’ posts…”
9 years ago:
“Oh, goodie; more moths…”
10 years ago:
“Variegated Fritillary”
11 years ago:
“Not many to choose from…”
12 years ago:
“Sunset over Little Grassy”
[ PXL_20231006_170616275_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
massachusetts
,
jenny
,
marlborough
,
lost shoe
,
tmjenny
,
tm-p4a
,
tm06oct
,
not-a-selfie
