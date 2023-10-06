Previous
With older daughter— by rhoing
Photo 4225

With older daughter—

We had a family day at Lost Shoe Brewing and Roasting Company: just Clare and I and our daughters. It’s a Friday, so the grandkids were in school and day care and the boys had to work. Photo by Grace.

[ PXL_20231006_170616275_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

ace
