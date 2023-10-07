Previous
The curious 6-year old… by rhoing
Photo 4226

The curious 6-year old…

It’s his gift to open, but she’s her mother’s daughter, for sure: has to know what’s going on. I feel like this has a Norman Rockwell kind of vibe to it, capturing a very human moment in time. » Still back-filling…

[ PXL_20231007_180517247_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1284% complete

Photo Details

Mags ace
Sweet shot of your grands!
April 11th, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
@marlboromaam These family days with the kids+grandkids generally have 100ish frames and it’s often hard to choose what to publicly post. I went through all these yesterday and didn’t see an obvious post. When I went through them quickly this morning, this one leapt out at me!

Looking ahead to the next day when all three families were together again: 116 frames to start, before I go through and delete the obvious losers. Sigh.
April 11th, 2025  
Mags ace
@rhoing I know what you mean! I have to cull at least 2K images this week.
April 11th, 2025  
