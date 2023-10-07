Sign up
Photo 4226
The curious 6-year old…
It’s his gift to open, but she’s her mother’s daughter, for sure:
has to know
what’s going on. I feel like this has a Norman Rockwell kind of vibe to it, capturing a very human moment in time. » Still back-filling…
October 7 posts
1 year ago:
“North American Wheel Bug (less threateningly)”
2 years ago:
“Kids’ new house: Top of the ‘Dad List’”
3 years ago:
“Last family-of-three photo”
4 years ago:
“Excavated from the vault [Filler]”
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
“Last hair cut from Brittany?”
7 years ago:
“Mother and daughters”
8 years ago:
“Strained rotator cuff…”
9 years ago:
“Silver-spotted Skipper”
10 years ago:
“Vanessa atalanta”
11 years ago:
“If if has to be a Painted Lady…”
12 years ago:
“Sunset rowing”
Mags
ace
Sweet shot of your grands!
April 11th, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
@marlboromaam
These family days with the kids+grandkids generally have 100ish frames and it’s often hard to choose what to publicly post. I went through all these yesterday and didn’t see an obvious post. When I went through them quickly this morning, this one leapt out at me!
Looking ahead to the next day when all three families were together again: 116 frames to start, before I go through and delete the obvious losers. Sigh.
April 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
@rhoing
I know what you mean! I have to cull at least 2K images this week.
April 11th, 2025
