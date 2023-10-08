Previous
Next
Melts my heart by rhoing
Photo 4227

Melts my heart

Back-filling from 2+ years ago.
No need to comment.

October 7 posts
  1 year ago: No post
 2 years ago: “We don’t go [just] to fix bath tubs…”
 3 years ago: “Pumpkin”
 4 years ago: “In yo’ face!”
 5 years ago: “Gray Hairstreak”
 6 years ago: “Viceroy [Filler]”
 7 years ago: “George”
 8 years ago: “Up close and personal with a Cabbage White”
 9 years ago: “A different sort of cropping…”
10 years ago: “Rare image”
11 years ago: “Interference”
12 years ago: “Another beautiful fall day in southern Illinois!”

[ PXL_20231008_205436580_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1363% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Adorable!
February 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact