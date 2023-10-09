Sign up
Photo 4228
They *do* exist!
“Real” book stores!
Still back-filling from fall ’23. No need to comment. We were with our daughters’ families — including three grandchildren — but it was a not-many-frames day photographically.
October 9 posts
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“Two more reasons we drive for two days—”
3 years ago:
“Investigating”
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
“Waiting for the doctor…”
6 years ago:
“Swordsman Dart”
7 years ago:
“Debate-watching rules”
(If we knew then what we know now…)
8 years ago:
“Steve & Jenny”
9 years ago:
“A more traditional shot”
10 years ago:
“Yellow-collared Scape Moth”
11 years ago:
“Illiteracy problem?”
12 years ago:
“Darkness and light”
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
massachusetts
,
bookstore
,
bookstores
,
burlington
,
barnes-and-noble
,
tm-p4a
,
tm09oct
