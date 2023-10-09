Previous
They *do* exist! by rhoing
Photo 4228

They *do* exist!

“Real” book stores!
Still back-filling from fall ’23. No need to comment. We were with our daughters’ families — including three grandchildren — but it was a not-many-frames day photographically.

October 9 posts
  1 year ago: No post
 2 years ago: “Two more reasons we drive for two days—”
 3 years ago: “Investigating”
 4 years ago: No post
 5 years ago: “Waiting for the doctor…”
 6 years ago: “Swordsman Dart”
 7 years ago: “Debate-watching rules” (If we knew then what we know now…)
 8 years ago: “Steve & Jenny”
 9 years ago: “A more traditional shot”
10 years ago: “Yellow-collared Scape Moth”
11 years ago: “Illiteracy problem?”
12 years ago: “Darkness and light”

[ PXL_20231009_151858794_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Thom Mitchell
Photo Details

