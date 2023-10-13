Sign up
Photo 4232
Maine State House
We departed Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park yesterday and headed back toward Massachusetts, but we stopped for the night in Augusta. Augusta is a state capital, so of course we popped in for a tour.
»
Maine State House (Maine Tourism)
»
Visiting the Maine State House (Maine.gov)
[ PXL_20231013_132024307_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
