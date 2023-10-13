Previous
Maine State House by rhoing
Photo 4232

Maine State House

We departed Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park yesterday and headed back toward Massachusetts, but we stopped for the night in Augusta. Augusta is a state capital, so of course we popped in for a tour.

» Maine State House (Maine Tourism)
» Visiting the Maine State House (Maine.gov)

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1364% complete

