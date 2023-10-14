Previous
Next
Happy Mimi by rhoing
Photo 4233

Happy Mimi

Still back-filling in October 2023. Burlington Common. Lots of activities for young ones.

October 14 posts
  1 year ago: “This took less than an hour…”
 2 years ago: “Mill Pond Reservoir”
 3 years ago: “Newborn screening”
 4 years ago: “The wonderment of a child…”
 5 years ago: “Fun with hats”
 6 years ago: “Gray Hairstreak”
 7 years ago: “SOOC (filler #23)”
 8 years ago: “Remote control deconstructed”
 9 years ago: “So many species of moths…”
10 years ago: “Mere minutes before midnight”
11 years ago: “Before-and-after”
12 years ago: “Sunglass selfie”

[ PXL_20231014_164715687_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1369% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh how sweet!
February 27th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact