Photo 4233
Happy Mimi
Still back-filling in October 202
3
. Burlington Common. Lots of activities for young ones.
October 14 posts
1 year ago:
“This took less than an hour…”
2 years ago:
“Mill Pond Reservoir”
3 years ago:
“Newborn screening”
4 years ago:
“The wonderment of a child…”
5 years ago:
“Fun with hats”
6 years ago:
“Gray Hairstreak”
7 years ago:
“SOOC (filler #23)”
8 years ago:
“Remote control deconstructed”
9 years ago:
“So many species of moths…”
10 years ago:
“Mere minutes before midnight”
11 years ago:
“Before-and-after”
12 years ago:
“Sunglass selfie”
[ PXL_20231014_164715687_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Album
365
Taken
14th October 2023 8:47pm
clare
grandmother
grandchildren
granddaughters
burlington
grandmothers
tmclare
tm-p4a
tmgrandchildren
tmgranddaughters
tmgrandmother
tmgrandmothers
grandchild3
tm14oct
Mags
ace
Oh how sweet!
February 27th, 2026
