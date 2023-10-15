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Buddies by rhoing
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Buddies

Still backfilling in October, 2023. Clare with our oldest grandchild, and older granddaughter…

October 15 posts
  1 year ago: “Fifth Birthday party”
 2 years ago: “More Wimpy Kid before bed”
 3 years ago: “Figuring out the ‘Panorama’ setting”
 4 years ago: “NuTone kitchen clock (early 1960s)”
 5 years ago: “12 months old today”
 6 years ago: “Besotted”
 7 years ago: “Reunion homework”
 8 years ago: “The life cycle of blue jeans”
 9 years ago: “Night-Blooming Jasmine”
10 years ago: “Searching”
11 years ago: “A new one: ‘Bent-Line Dart’”
12 years ago: “Burst of red”

[ PXL_20231015_152013739_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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Mags ace
So very sweet!
March 14th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Lovely portrait
March 14th, 2026  
GaryW ace
Beauties!
March 14th, 2026  
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