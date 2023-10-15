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Photo 4234
Buddies
Still backfilling in October, 2023. Clare with our oldest grandchild, and older granddaughter…
October 15 posts
1 year ago:
“Fifth Birthday party”
2 years ago:
“More Wimpy Kid before bed”
3 years ago:
“Figuring out the ‘Panorama’ setting”
4 years ago:
“NuTone kitchen clock (early 1960s)”
5 years ago:
“12 months old today”
6 years ago:
“Besotted”
7 years ago:
“Reunion homework”
8 years ago:
“The life cycle of blue jeans”
9 years ago:
“Night-Blooming Jasmine”
10 years ago:
“Searching”
11 years ago:
“A new one: ‘Bent-Line Dart’”
12 years ago:
“Burst of red”
[ PXL_20231015_152013739_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
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Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5365
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Taken
15th October 2023 7:20pm
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Mags
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So very sweet!
March 14th, 2026
Corinne C
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Lovely portrait
March 14th, 2026
GaryW
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Beauties!
March 14th, 2026
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