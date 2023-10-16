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End of the road, Day 1 [Travel day] by rhoing
Photo 4235

End of the road, Day 1 [Travel day]

A frequent stopover between Massachusetts and home: Medina, Ohio. The new place we discovered earlier this year.

October 16 posts
  1 year ago: “Waiting for Baby-cousin”
 2 years ago: “Mother & daughter”
 3 years ago: “Pumpkins!”
 4 years ago: “State Law…”
 5 years ago: “Grandma & Me”
 6 years ago: “Fortunately for all of you, we *will* have to go home…”
 7 years ago: “Henry”
 8 years ago: “Cycle studio abstract”
 9 years ago: “Orange Sulphur”
10 years ago: “Say ‘Ahhh’…”
11 years ago: “Autumn [SOOC]”
12 years ago: “Integration”

[ PXL_20231016_215556752_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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Mags ace
Nice! I'll be ready for one when my day is done.
March 17th, 2026  
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