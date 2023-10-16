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Photo 4235
End of the road, Day 1 [Travel day]
A frequent stopover between Massachusetts and home: Medina, Ohio. The new place we discovered earlier this year.
October 16 posts
1 year ago:
“Waiting for Baby-cousin”
2 years ago:
“Mother & daughter”
3 years ago:
“Pumpkins!”
4 years ago:
“State Law…”
5 years ago:
“Grandma & Me”
6 years ago:
“Fortunately for all of you, we *will* have to go home…”
7 years ago:
“Henry”
8 years ago:
“Cycle studio abstract”
9 years ago:
“Orange Sulphur”
10 years ago:
“Say ‘Ahhh’…”
11 years ago:
“Autumn [SOOC]”
12 years ago:
“Integration”
[ PXL_20231016_215556752_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
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Thom Mitchell
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@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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Taken
17th October 2023 1:55am
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Mags
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Nice! I'll be ready for one when my day is done.
March 17th, 2026
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