Previous
Next
Medina, Ohio (Travel-day) by rhoing
Photo 4236

Medina, Ohio (Travel-day)

7:30 a.m. 638 miles yesterday (46°F).
3:40 p.m., home.

Yeeaah, another lame post. It was a 3-frame day.

October 17 posts
  1 year ago: “Now Mimi is the listener”
 2 years ago: “Dinner on the Road [Travel day]”
 3 years ago: “This was someone’s ‘solution’?”
 4 years ago: “Mega Bloks [Travel-day filler]”
 5 years ago: “Saying good-bye—”
 6 years ago: “Aunt Judy visits”
 7 years ago: “Mouse Trap”
 8 years ago: “A ‘packing’ (or ‘wearing’) strategy”
 9 years ago: “Billbergia pyramidalis”
10 years ago: “Carrion flower II”
11 years ago: “The waning days of summer…”
12 years ago: “Fuzzies”

[ PXL_20231017_113121332_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1375% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact