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Photo 4236
Medina, Ohio (Travel-day)
7:30 a.m. 638 miles yesterday (46°F).
3:40 p.m., home
.
Yeeaah, another lame post. It was a 3-frame day.
October 17 posts
1 year ago:
“Now Mimi is the listener”
2 years ago:
“Dinner on the Road [Travel day]”
3 years ago:
“This was someone’s ‘solution’?”
4 years ago:
“Mega Bloks [Travel-day filler]”
5 years ago:
“Saying good-bye—”
6 years ago:
“Aunt Judy visits”
7 years ago:
“Mouse Trap”
8 years ago:
“A ‘packing’ (or ‘wearing’) strategy”
9 years ago:
“Billbergia pyramidalis”
10 years ago:
“Carrion flower II”
11 years ago:
“The waning days of summer…”
12 years ago:
“Fuzzies”
[ PXL_20231017_113121332_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
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Thom Mitchell
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@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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