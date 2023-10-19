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Photo 4238
“After”
New sliding door … with blinds between the panes of glass. Installation cost almost as much as the door: two guys working most of the day. Of course, they hauled away the old one, and there is value in that, too.
October 19 posts
1 year ago:
“Late lunch”
2 years ago:
“Travel day [Filler]”
3 years ago:
“This counted as ‘installed’? Really? (9s video)”
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
“Gear & gadgets”
7 years ago:
“Spooky Snoopy + Woodstock”
8 years ago:
“Clare, we're in Copenhagen!”
9 years ago:
“Limoncello”
10 years ago:
“Common Buckeye”
11 years ago:
“Autumn [SOOC]”
12 years ago:
“And this is the kind of day it was going to be…”
[ PXL_20231019_205410759_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
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Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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Taken
20th October 2023 1:54am
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