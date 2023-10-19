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“After” by rhoing
Photo 4238

“After”

New sliding door … with blinds between the panes of glass. Installation cost almost as much as the door: two guys working most of the day. Of course, they hauled away the old one, and there is value in that, too.

October 19 posts
  1 year ago: “Late lunch”
 2 years ago: “Travel day [Filler]”
 3 years ago: “This counted as ‘installed’? Really? (9s video)”
 4 years ago: No post
 5 years ago: No post
 6 years ago: “Gear & gadgets”
 7 years ago: “Spooky Snoopy + Woodstock”
 8 years ago: “Clare, we're in Copenhagen!”
 9 years ago: “Limoncello”
10 years ago: “Common Buckeye”
11 years ago: “Autumn [SOOC]”
12 years ago: “And this is the kind of day it was going to be…”

[ PXL_20231019_205410759_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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