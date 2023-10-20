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Polka-dotted floor by rhoing
Photo 4239

Polka-dotted floor

From the blinds in the new sliding door.
No need to comment; still back-filling from 2+ years ago for a 1-frame day. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

October 20 posts
  1 year ago: “The fascination of children with babies”
 2 years ago: “Amur Honeysuckle fruiting”
 3 years ago: “Last story: heading home”
 4 years ago: No post
 5 years ago: “Cabbage White”
 6 years ago: “Orange”
 7 years ago: “That's a lot of drainage tubing… [filler #24]”
 8 years ago: “Københavns Universitet”
 9 years ago: “Magnolia grandiflora”
10 years ago: “Miscanthus sinensis”
11 years ago: “Lady-in-Waiting”
12 years ago: “Getting estimates…”

[ PXL_20231020_162624614_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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