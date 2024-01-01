The end of the road :-P [Travel day]

We left two weeks ago today to trek to Massachusetts for Christmas with the kids and grandkids, then back to Ohio for a mom-and-siblings celebration with Clare’s family. Today we drove home from Ohio (in the vehicle that was packed-and-repacked multiple times) to a meal ready to go in the oven from our friend Bobbie. This is a Tree House beer to go with the meal. We did manage to find space for a few four-packs of Tree House Brewing Company products to come home from Tewksbury, Massachusetts.
As suggested in a recent post, I’m giving up on the missing 8½ months from mid-April through the rest of 2023 and [try to] concentrate on posting recent photos. I will probably try to fill in with some photos I think are 365-worthy, but we’ll see how all this goes. (I can see that I will want to post at least one photo in each of the missing months, but again, we’ll see how all this goes!)