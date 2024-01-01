Previous
The end of the road :-P [Travel day] by rhoing
Photo 4070

The end of the road :-P [Travel day]

We left two weeks ago today to trek to Massachusetts for Christmas with the kids and grandkids, then back to Ohio for a mom-and-siblings celebration with Clare’s family. Today we drove home from Ohio (in the vehicle that was packed-and-repacked multiple times) to a meal ready to go in the oven from our friend Bobbie. This is a Tree House beer to go with the meal. We did manage to find space for a few four-packs of Tree House Brewing Company products to come home from Tewksbury, Massachusetts.

As suggested in a recent post, I’m giving up on the missing 8½ months from mid-April through the rest of 2023 and [try to] concentrate on posting recent photos. I will probably try to fill in with some photos I think are 365-worthy, but we’ll see how all this goes. (I can see that I will want to post at least one photo in each of the missing months, but again, we’ll see how all this goes!)

[ PXL_20240101_230215375_12x9tm :: cell phone ]

1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Mags ace
Nice end of the road capture! Your trip sounds like ours when dad was still in the Air Force - Christmas Eve in Georgia and Christmas Day in North Carolina, then back home to the base in South Carolina. Whew!
January 3rd, 2024  
Thom Mitchell
@marlboromaam I'm getting too old for this many miles!
January 3rd, 2024  
