Previous
Photo 4155
Boggle
We like to play games with Clare’s mom when we visit. The “usual suspects” are Scrabble and Farkel, but this time we hauled out Boggle and Qwirkle.
•
Scrabble ©1948
(designed earlier)
•
Farkel ®1996?
, but here’s an interesting
“history”
)
•
Boggle ©1973
•
Qwirkle ©2006
[ PXL_20240215_204014768.PORTRAIT.ORIGINAL_9x12tm :: cell phone ]
February 15 posts
1 year ago:
“Railing”
2 years ago:
“Squeaky wheel”
3 years ago:
“Here's what came”
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
“Enchiladas”
6 years ago:
“Boston-bound (grandchild!) travel day”
7 years ago:
No post
8 years ago:
“Back to B&W and not very imaginative, I’m afraid…”
9 years ago:
“Southern Illinois”
10 years ago:
“Still creatively-challenged…”
11 years ago:
“Not much color loss here…”
12 years ago:
“Warning! Warning!”
13 years ago:
“From Paris, With Love”
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
2
0
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4155
photos
33
followers
38
following
1138% complete
View this month »
4148
4149
4150
4151
4152
4153
4154
4155
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
15th February 2024 3:40pm
Tags
games
,
boggle
,
word games
,
tm-p8
,
word-games
,
wordgames
,
tm15feb
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice!
February 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Never played that one. Great shot!
February 22nd, 2024
