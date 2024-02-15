Previous
Boggle by rhoing
Boggle

We like to play games with Clare’s mom when we visit. The “usual suspects” are Scrabble and Farkel, but this time we hauled out Boggle and Qwirkle.

    • Scrabble ©1948 (designed earlier)
    • Farkel ®1996?, but here’s an interesting “history”)
    • Boggle ©1973
    • Qwirkle ©2006

