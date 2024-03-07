Previous
Still trying to toss stuff by rhoing
Photo 4175

Still trying to toss stuff

Zip disks, on top. Note that the triangular, clear, plastic, prism’y inserts are not visible from the top. » See “A deck of Zip disks”

I have committed the “mistake” of going to my “Obsolete Tech box” in the garage. There I found a few more things to photograph, document, and toss, but I discovered that I still have two Zip drives. One is an Iomega external drive and the other is a drive that was integrated into a Dell Inspiron 7500 we had … waayy back. (The 7500 was initially released in 1999!)

In the box in the garage, I also discovered a couple different cabling connectors I didn’t have when I posted several connectors last month.

So why did I have so many Zip disks? At the time I was doing web design. I wanted to put course materials online for my students and there was no one to do it for me, so I learned html, web design, and webmastering on my own. (I used Nick Bradbury’s HomeSite, a wonderful, non-WYSIWYG web authoring program.) Lots of files. Lots of images. I needed to have them both at home and on-campus, so I had to have a means of transport and backup. I could have emailed them to myself, I suppose, but I had a wonderful little app, FileSync, that would sync folders between two drives. ([Affordable] Cloud storage was not an option 25 years ago!) With lots of files and lots of folders, it would have required a boatload of 3½" floppies at only 1.44Mb per diskette.

[ PXL_20240308_010345144_9x12tm :: cell phone ]

