Still trying to toss stuff

Zip disks, on top. Note that the triangular, clear, plastic, prism’y inserts are not visible from the top. » See “A deck of Zip disks”
I have committed the “mistake” of going to my “Obsolete Tech box” in the garage. There I found a few more things to photograph, document, and toss, but I discovered that I still have two Zip drives
. One is an Iomega external drive and the other is a drive that was integrated into a Dell Inspiron 7500
we had … waayy back. (The 7500 was initially released in 1999!)
In the box in the garage, I also discovered a couple different cabling connectors I didn’t have when I posted several connectors
last month.
So why did I have so many Zip disks?
At the time I was doing web design. I wanted to put course materials online for my students and there was no one to do it for me, so I learned html, web design, and webmastering on my own. (I used Nick Bradbury’s HomeSite
, a wonderful, non-WYSIWYG web authoring program.) Lots of files. Lots of images. I needed to have them both at home and on-campus, so I had to have a means of transport and backup. I could have emailed them to myself, I suppose, but I had a wonderful little app, FileSync
, that would sync folders between two drives. ([Affordable] Cloud storage was not an option 25 years ago!) With lots of files and lots of folders, it would have required a boatload of 3½" floppies at only 1.44Mb per diskette.
[ PXL_20240308_010345144_9x12tm :: cell phone ]
