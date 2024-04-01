ER selfie [Travel day]

All’s well now as I post this on the 20th. A glass block photo frame fell off a bookcase shelf where I was rearranging books, in preparation for two of the grandkids sleeping in the room that has been my office at home. Caught me on the temple and there was a fair amount of blood.
Clare took me to Prompt Care. They said they couldn’t treat me; I would have to go to the ER. (No one even looked at the wound.)
The ER was a zoo. There wasn’t even a place to sit down. Cut off my hospital bracelet. Told them it looked like it was going to be hours before anyone would see me, so I was leaving, and we left.
From the parking lot, I called my PCP, where there is also a walk-in clinic. They recommended I stay at the ER.
Went home, ate dinner, then here I am back at the ER. Brought a book, phone charger, water bottle: I was ready to be there for quite a while. Turned out I was home in about an hour, which wasn’t bad.
The ER doctor didn’t order any x-rays or head scans, although she did a diagnostic exam. Hospital staff didn’t even flush the wound. They were satisfied with my soap-and-water cleaning at home and antibiotic ointment under the bandage. Applied glue and sent me on my way. It will be interesting to see what my out-of-pocket expense will be for this.
I never lost consciousness, my vision didn’t seem to be effected, but I should have quite the shiner when the kids arrive in two and three days…