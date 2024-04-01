Previous
ER selfie [Travel day] by rhoing
Photo 4201

ER selfie [Travel day]

All’s well now as I post this on the 20th. A glass block photo frame fell off a bookcase shelf where I was rearranging books, in preparation for two of the grandkids sleeping in the room that has been my office at home. Caught me on the temple and there was a fair amount of blood.

Clare took me to Prompt Care. They said they couldn’t treat me; I would have to go to the ER. (No one even looked at the wound.)

The ER was a zoo. There wasn’t even a place to sit down. Cut off my hospital bracelet. Told them it looked like it was going to be hours before anyone would see me, so I was leaving, and we left.

From the parking lot, I called my PCP, where there is also a walk-in clinic. They recommended I stay at the ER.

Went home, ate dinner, then here I am back at the ER. Brought a book, phone charger, water bottle: I was ready to be there for quite a while. Turned out I was home in about an hour, which wasn’t bad.

The ER doctor didn’t order any x-rays or head scans, although she did a diagnostic exam. Hospital staff didn’t even flush the wound. They were satisfied with my soap-and-water cleaning at home and antibiotic ointment under the bandage. Applied glue and sent me on my way. It will be interesting to see what my out-of-pocket expense will be for this.

I never lost consciousness, my vision didn’t seem to be effected, but I should have quite the shiner when the kids arrive in two and three days…

[ PXL_20240401_225056499_12x8tm :: cell phone ]

1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1150% complete

Photo Details

Jesika
Ouch! Hope you are alright - and the children don’t laugh at you!
April 20th, 2024  
Thom Mitchell
@jesika2 No delayed or lingering effects. Most of the discoloration is gone by now, almost three weeks later, but there is still a bump there. I was a bit leary about the stability of that frame on the shelf when I placed it there and I'm glad it didn't fall on one of our visitors! The frame-and-photo has been moved to a still-prominent, but more secure shelf location!
April 20th, 2024  
