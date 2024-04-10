Previous
Posing for Mimi by rhoing
Photo 4210

Posing for Mimi

She’s reaching an age when she’s more cooperative about posing for a frame-worthy shot … especially if it’s for Mimi. At our house I can even show her the frame it’ll go in.

I don’t know if this image is well-framed or -composed or -cropped for a portrait. Should her face be more in the center of the image? I’m thinking the “oval” of her face is too high, but I don’t about any guidelines or rules to follow for portraits. Suggestions welcomed!

Our older son-in-law flew home to Massachusetts yesterday; everyone else went back today and Clare & I could turn in the rental van.

[ PXL_20240410_125809682_12x8tm :: cell phone ]

April 10 posts
  1 year ago: “1904 Elmore Runabout, detail: SOOC”
 2 years ago: “Roses [Google Filler]”
 3 years ago: “Last morning; saying good-bye” (Another good-bye morning with this one)
 4 years ago: “Cloudless sky”
 5 years ago: “Springtime”
 6 years ago: “Volunteer reading”
 7 years ago: “Mismatched shadow”
 8 years ago: “There's gotta be a name for this…”
 9 years ago: “Quintessential New Orleans? French Quarter?”
10 years ago: “Orchid cactus”
11 years ago: “Upside-down greenhouse”
12 years ago: “Rectangles”
13 years ago: “A ‘birthday pitcher’?”
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1153% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Pretty young lady.
May 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise