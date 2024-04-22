Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4222
Wolf spider … with baggage
The “baggage” is no doubt an egg sac. Momma popped out from where she was hiding when I got too close while I was weeding.
weeding
['wēd ing] intransitive verb
The never-ending task of removing unwanted plants from plots of desired plants.
Example
: “I was weeding a flower bed”
Posted to BugGuide
; ID’ed only to the family of Wolf spiders (Lycosidae).
Aha!
Six years ago I posted a photo later in the season, when some of the eggs had hatched and the newborn babies had climbed aboard for the ride. See
this 2016 post
!
[ PXL_20240422_202814696_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
April 22 posts
1 year ago:
“She wanted her pink socks to be prominent”
(one of my favorites of her!)
2 years ago:
“Date night”
3 years ago:
“Puzzle #37”
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
“Renovation revelations! [Travel day filler]”
6 years ago:
“Six-month photo [Filler]”
7 years ago:
“North by Northwest”
(wonder if I still have the Absinthe…)
8 years ago:
“Step right up! It’s ‘baggage roulette’!”
9 years ago:
“Walnut twig”
10 years ago:
“Another visitor to the greenhouse”
11 years ago:
“Urn plant”
12 years ago:
“10 p.m. desperation”
13 years ago:
“Happy Easter in Beantown!”
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4227
photos
34
followers
30
following
1157% complete
View this month »
4217
4218
4219
4220
4221
4222
4223
4224
Latest from all albums
4218
4219
4220
4221
4222
4223
4224
3
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
23rd April 2024 1:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
arachnid
,
spiders
,
wolf spider
,
araneae
,
garden-visitor
,
bugguide-confirmed
,
tmspiders
,
lycosidae
,
tm-p8
,
tm22apr
Corinne C
ace
What a catch!
May 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close