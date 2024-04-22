Previous
Wolf spider … with baggage by rhoing
Photo 4222

Wolf spider … with baggage

The “baggage” is no doubt an egg sac. Momma popped out from where she was hiding when I got too close while I was weeding.

weeding ['wēd ing] intransitive verb
The never-ending task of removing unwanted plants from plots of desired plants.
Example: “I was weeding a flower bed”

Posted to BugGuide; ID’ed only to the family of Wolf spiders (Lycosidae).

Aha! Six years ago I posted a photo later in the season, when some of the eggs had hatched and the newborn babies had climbed aboard for the ride. See this 2016 post!

[ PXL_20240422_202814696_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

