Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4228
Gully-washer
Tried the “long exposure” setting on my phone camera. Cropped to 16×9 to accentuate how the water coming out of the downspout almost overshoots the splash block.
It’s been such a wet spring. The weeds are very happy. A “no-mow May” would be very green…
[ PXL_20240429_214703739..._LE12tm :: cell phone ]
April 29 posts
1 year ago:
“BollyX”
2 years ago:
“Mother and daughter [Filler]”
3 years ago:
No post
4 years ago:
“Another pandemic-induced activity [Filler]”
5 years ago:
“Cabinet-setting Day 1”
6 years ago:
“All cleaned out”
7 years ago:
“Gateway Arch & Old Cathedral [Filler]”
8 years ago:
“Assassin bug”
9 years ago:
“Not many frames today (sick cat…)”
10 years ago:
“‘Cliff brake’ fern”
11 years ago:
“Back in our garden”
12 years ago:
“A 3-frame day”
(Birthplace of the Coca-Cola bottle)
13 years ago:
“Respite”
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4241
photos
34
followers
30
following
1160% complete
View this month »
4228
4229
4230
4231
4232
4233
4234
4235
Latest from all albums
4230
5
4231
4232
6
4233
4234
4235
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
30th April 2024 2:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
rain
,
gutters
,
tm-p8
,
downspouts
,
tm29apr
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close