Gully-washer by rhoing
Photo 4228

Gully-washer

Tried the “long exposure” setting on my phone camera. Cropped to 16×9 to accentuate how the water coming out of the downspout almost overshoots the splash block.

It’s been such a wet spring. The weeds are very happy. A “no-mow May” would be very green…

29th April 2024

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
