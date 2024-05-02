Previous
It’s no longer a ‘border’ when stuff grows *over* it… by rhoing
Photo 4226

It’s no longer a ‘border’ when stuff grows *over* it…

An annual battle. The grass grows right up to the bricks and the Lamb’s ear (Stachys byzantina) grows over the bricks. (Note the couple of dark areas on bricks.) Part of my annual spring cleaning in the yard is re-establishing these borders. I have always done it by hand, but today I used a spade. I think this may be more effective and long-lasting, but we’ll see. (Having a buffer zone between the bricks and the grass allows the mower to get to the edge and I don’t have to run along the bricks with the line trimmer aka string trimmer aka “weed whacker.”

Stuff in this area (in no particular order)—
    • Orange Daylily (Hemerocallis fulva)
    • Golden carpet (Sedum sp.)
    • Lamb’s ear (Stachys byzantina)
    • Sage (Salvia sp.)
    • Butterfly milkweed (Asclepias tuberosa)
    • Tiny Orange Sensation® Asiatic Lily (Lilium 'Tiny Orange Sensation')
    • Coreopsis (Coreopsis sp.)
    • Rose (Rosa sp.)
    • Chrysanthemum (Chrisanthemum sp.)

This photo taken after Mowing #8 of the year.

[ PXL_20240502_193655021_LE12tm :: cell phone ]

2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Looking very well manicured! You would not like my place very much. =)
May 16th, 2024  
