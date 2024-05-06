Hanging frames for friends II

The fun in this photo (for me) is that I used the Leveling tool in ON1 Photo Raw … and the bottoms of those frames align! 👍
I started with the one over the organ because that was going to be the most difficult. We were able to detach the foot pedals and I removed the clear plastic music holder, but we did not move the organ itself. (That was the challenge.) Hung six more today. That leaves two more.
Raymond & Jeanne took us out for dinner after.
Even though the job’s not done.
I guess they figure I’m good for it.