Hanging frames for friends II by rhoing
Photo 4234

Hanging frames for friends II

The fun in this photo (for me) is that I used the Leveling tool in ON1 Photo Raw … and the bottoms of those frames align! 👍

I started with the one over the organ because that was going to be the most difficult. We were able to detach the foot pedals and I removed the clear plastic music holder, but we did not move the organ itself. (That was the challenge.) Hung six more today. That leaves two more.

Raymond & Jeanne took us out for dinner after.
Even though the job’s not done.
I guess they figure I’m good for it.

[ PXL_20240506_221738436_LE12tm :: cell phone ]

May 6 posts
  1 year ago: “This has been the goal!” Still nothing yet this year 2 weeks later
 2 years ago: “Crêpes Suzette”
 3 years ago: “Today, just a rose”
 4 years ago: “First ‘Pandemic Puzzle’ completed” Four years later: still doing jigsaw puzzles together!
 5 years ago: “Learned another repair…”
 6 years ago: No post
 7 years ago: “Ladybug on Dandelion”
 8 years ago: “Five chairs on a windy day”
 9 years ago: “Macaela”
10 years ago: “Mayapple (May apple)”
11 years ago: “Brazilian plume [flower]”
12 years ago: “Pastels in a small space”
13 years ago: “Nature’s packaging”
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1161% complete

View this month »

Mags ace
Great job!
May 23rd, 2024  
