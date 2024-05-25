Sorry, but this is what’s here right now

Another Great Spangled Fritillary, but this one is decidedly darker on top than the one two days ago. (This one also has its starboard hind wing intact, Jesika!) Still no Monarchs visiting the milkweed…
* From UK Butterflies: “This is a North American species and a single specimen was caught in 1833 near Leamington in Warwickshire. It is believed that the individual was accidentally transported to Britain in an immature stage. A full description of this record is given in Mead-Briggs (2010).”