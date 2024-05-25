Previous
Sorry, but this is what’s here right now by rhoing
Photo 4253

Sorry, but this is what’s here right now

Another Great Spangled Fritillary, but this one is decidedly darker on top than the one two days ago. (This one also has its starboard hind wing intact, Jesika!) Still no Monarchs visiting the milkweed…

» Submitted to BugGuide for information…
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ UK Butterflies* ]

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
* From UK Butterflies: “This is a North American species and a single specimen was caught in 1833 near Leamington in Warwickshire. It is believed that the individual was accidentally transported to Britain in an immature stage. A full description of this record is given in Mead-Briggs (2010).

[ PXL_20240525_183015965_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

25th May 2024 25th May 24

1165% complete

