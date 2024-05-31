Learning to read [Travel day 2]

Our granddaughter is in kindergarten and is starting to learn to read. This school year, she’s always had a stack of flash cards with sight words that were sent home from school, but she also knows how to start “sounding out words” letter-by-letter. She has always enjoyed Clare (aka “Mimi”) reading to her, and books in general, but it is just so exciting for me to watch her progress as she learns to read on her own. And, of course, one of the edges of the double-edged sword of living so far away is that we see the developmental “jumps” from visiting only every couple months. Ahh, grandparenthood!
And this photo accurately captures these two grandchildren: she is totally into the book and he’s into the book, sure. But there is a snack bowl very close at hand.