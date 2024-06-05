Sign up
I used to think this was cool…
But it doesn’t fit in small spaces and even removing the wrench you need doesn’t help because you can’t get enough leverage or torque on it. So I bought my SIL a set of loose hex keys.
Mags
ace
I'm not sure I'd know what to do with it. It's an interesting shot though.
