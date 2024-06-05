Previous
I used to think this was cool… by rhoing
Photo 4271

I used to think this was cool…

But it doesn’t fit in small spaces and even removing the wrench you need doesn’t help because you can’t get enough leverage or torque on it. So I bought my SIL a set of loose hex keys.

[ PXL_20240605_181748919_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

June 5 posts
  1 year ago: No post
 2 years ago: “American Snout”
 3 years ago: No post
 4 years ago: “Skid marks”
 5 years ago: “At the police station…”
 6 years ago: “Right back to it!”
 7 years ago: “Pearl Crescent?”
 8 years ago: “Great Spangled Fritillary on mums”
 9 years ago: “Damselfly on my clik glasses”
10 years ago: “A Solanum species flower…”
11 years ago: “Little Wood-Satyr”
12 years ago: “Another boring flower photo…”
13 years ago: “Natural spiral…”
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1170% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
I'm not sure I'd know what to do with it. It's an interesting shot though.
June 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise