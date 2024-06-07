Previous
Quiet moment with Mimi by rhoing
Photo 4273

Quiet moment with Mimi

Grandmother and granddaughter. Nothing more and nothing less.

[ PXL_20240607_201937115_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

June 7 posts
  1 year ago: No post
 2 years ago: “Third row this week!” … and I haven’t been to the lake in a year…
 3 years ago: “Lamb’s ear”
 4 years ago: No post
 5 years ago: No post
 6 years ago: No post
 7 years ago: “Just chillin’”
 8 years ago: “American Lady”
 9 years ago: “Blue false indigo (again)”
10 years ago: “Bilobed Looper Moth”
11 years ago: “Passion flower II”
12 years ago: “Spring azure”
13 years ago: “Sunset after Rhoing”
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters
Corinne C ace
You captured a precious moment. Beautiful!
June 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
Sweet memories and a precious capture.
June 28th, 2024  
