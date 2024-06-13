Sign up
Previous
Photo 4279
Purple coneflowers
I just liked this for the various stages of development of the various flowers and buds.
Plus, it’s the only frame I’ve saved from today. Took three; chucked one.
[ PXL_20240613_231606821_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
June 13 posts
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“Mimi + 3-day old granddaughter”
3 years ago:
“Black-eyed Susan [Filler]”
4 years ago:
“Crescent wrench”
5 years ago:
“Red Admiral”
6 years ago:
“Light fixture”
7 years ago:
“Trivet”
8 years ago:
“Dragonfly on my oar blade”
9 years ago:
“75 years of south-east exposure…”
10 years ago:
“Singin’ the Blues”
11 years ago:
“Freshly mulched! [Post #900]”
12 years ago:
“Triple helix”
13 years ago:
“Grazin’ in the grass…”
13th June 2024
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
plant
flower
aster
purple coneflower
echinacea purpurea
asteraceae
home-garden
tmflowers
tmplants
our-yard
tm-p8
tm13jun
eastern purple coneflower
