Previous
Purple coneflowers by rhoing
Photo 4279

Purple coneflowers

I just liked this for the various stages of development of the various flowers and buds.
Plus, it’s the only frame I’ve saved from today. Took three; chucked one.

[ PXL_20240613_231606821_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

June 13 posts
  1 year ago: No post
 2 years ago: “Mimi + 3-day old granddaughter”
 3 years ago: “Black-eyed Susan [Filler]”
 4 years ago: “Crescent wrench”
 5 years ago: “Red Admiral”
 6 years ago: “Light fixture”
 7 years ago: “Trivet”
 8 years ago: “Dragonfly on my oar blade”
 9 years ago: “75 years of south-east exposure…”
10 years ago: “Singin’ the Blues”
11 years ago: “Freshly mulched! [Post #900]”
12 years ago: “Triple helix”
13 years ago: “Grazin’ in the grass…”
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1172% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise