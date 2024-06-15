Previous
Handing over the keys by rhoing
Photo 4285

Handing over the keys

The Habitat for Humanity project that was begun about 15 months ago is completed [enough]. There is a formal “dedication” and the keys are given to the new homeowner.

[ PXL_20240615_151136125_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

