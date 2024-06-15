Sign up
Previous
Photo 4285
Handing over the keys
The Habitat for Humanity project that was begun about
15 months ago
is completed [enough]. There is a formal “dedication” and the keys are given to the new homeowner.
[ PXL_20240615_151136125_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
June 15 posts
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“Photo by Clare”
3 years ago:
“Two rows in a row”
4 years ago:
“Lots of progress!”
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
No post
7 years ago:
“Hmmm; one of these might be nice…”
8 years ago:
“But I did get to row!”
9 years ago:
“Don't know yet…”
10 years ago:
“Day’s end”
11 years ago:
“Swirls”
12 years ago:
“Juniper Hairstreak”
13 years ago:
“Game Seven!”
(back when TV programming was simpler…)
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details
Tags
home
,
construction
,
dedication
,
habitat
,
tm-habitat2
,
habitat-for-humanity
,
tm-p8
,
tm15jun
