So many moths! by rhoing
So many moths!

Not a great photo as the focus is dropping off at the back of the moth’s forewings (even with ON1 Photo Raw’s AI sharpening), but it’s yet another new-to-me species.

» Submitted as Clepsis peritana or “Garden Tortrix”: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ MPG ] [ UK Moths ]

[ PXL_20240930_134623011_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

September 30 posts
  1 year ago: No post
 2 years ago: “Walking boot = some mobility”
 3 years ago: “Taken on the day” Yeah, that’s about it for many of my posts…
 4 years ago: “First project”
 5 years ago: “Gulf Fritillary” Still one of my favorite butterflies
 6 years ago: “Limenitis arthemis astyanax”
 7 years ago: “Blades”
 8 years ago: “Summer project [filler #22]”
 9 years ago: “From a Carnoustie Road bridge, HHI”
10 years ago: “Sea Turtle … (+ one air bubble) [SOOC]”
11 years ago: “Vanessa”
12 years ago: “Up before dawn…”
13 years ago: “Stained glass”
Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Corinne C ace
A great capture of this elegant and velvety insect
October 31st, 2024  
