Photo 4390
So many moths!
Not a great photo as the focus is dropping off at the back of the moth’s forewings (even with ON1 Photo Raw’s AI sharpening), but it’s yet another new-to-me species.
» Submitted as
Clepsis peritana
or “Garden Tortrix”: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
]
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
MPG
] [
UK Moths
]
[ PXL_20240930_134623011_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
September 30 posts
“Extras”:
“”
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“Walking boot = some mobility”
3 years ago:
“Taken on the day”
Yeah, that’s about it for many of my posts…
4 years ago:
“First project”
5 years ago:
“Gulf Fritillary”
Still one of my favorite butterflies
6 years ago:
“Limenitis arthemis astyanax”
7 years ago:
“Blades”
8 years ago:
“Summer project [filler #22]”
9 years ago:
“From a Carnoustie Road bridge, HHI”
10 years ago:
“Sea Turtle … (+ one air bubble) [SOOC]”
11 years ago:
“Vanessa”
12 years ago:
“Up before dawn…”
13 years ago:
“Stained glass”
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
1
2
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
insect
,
moths
,
lepidoptera
,
tmmoths
,
garden-visitor
,
bamona-submitted
,
bugguide-submitted
,
tminsects
,
tortricidae
,
tm-moth-species
,
tm-p8
,
tm30sep
,
tminsectspecies2024
,
inaturalist-submitted
,
tortricid moths
,
tortricinae
,
clepsis peritana
,
garden tortrix
Corinne C
ace
A great capture of this elegant and velvety insect
October 31st, 2024
