Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4392
Eastern Comma
Why “comma”? See
the underside of the hind wing
.
» ID’ed as
Polygonia comma
or “Eastern Comma”: [
iNaturalist
]
» Submitted as
Polygonia comma
or “Eastern Comma”: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
]
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
UK Butterflies
]
[ PXL_20241002_173525250_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
October 2 posts
“Extras”:
“Here’s the ‘Comma’”
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
“How Things Work [Travel day filler]”
4 years ago:
“Clutching the bookmark for Wimpy Kid”
5 years ago:
“Ahhhh”
6 years ago:
“One fallen leaf”
7 years ago:
“Variegated Fritillary”
8 years ago:
“Pink Fountain Gaura … with Syrphid fly”
9 years ago:
“No photo today…”
10 years ago:
“Nowhere else on earth…”
11 years ago:
“Blue [“selfie”]”
12 years ago:
“Corn Earworm Moth”
Seeing
so
many of these now!
13 years ago:
“Fall flowers II: ‘Chrysanthemum’”
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4470
photos
39
followers
39
following
1203% complete
View this month »
4385
4386
4387
4388
4389
4390
4391
4392
Latest from all albums
4388
4389
76
77
4390
4391
4392
78
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
2nd October 2024 10:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
lepidoptera
,
eastern comma
,
polygonia comma
,
tmbutterflies
,
garden-visitor
,
nymphalidae
,
nymphalinae
,
brushfooted butterfly
,
bamona-submitted
,
bugguide-submitted
,
tminsects
,
tm-p8
,
tmbutterflies2024
,
tminsectspecies2024
,
inaturalist-confirmed
,
tm02oct
Mags
ace
Excellent shot!
November 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close