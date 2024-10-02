Previous
Eastern Comma by rhoing
Eastern Comma

Why “comma”? See the underside of the hind wing.

» ID’ed as Polygonia comma or “Eastern Comma”: [ iNaturalist ]
» Submitted as Polygonia comma or “Eastern Comma”: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ UK Butterflies ]

[ PXL_20241002_173525250_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

October 2 posts
       “Extras”: “Here’s the ‘Comma’”
  1 year ago: No post
 2 years ago: No post
 3 years ago: “How Things Work [Travel day filler]”
 4 years ago: “Clutching the bookmark for Wimpy Kid”
 5 years ago: “Ahhhh”
 6 years ago: “One fallen leaf”
 7 years ago: “Variegated Fritillary”
 8 years ago: “Pink Fountain Gaura … with Syrphid fly”
 9 years ago: “No photo today…”
10 years ago: “Nowhere else on earth…”
11 years ago: “Blue [“selfie”]”
12 years ago: “Corn Earworm Moth” Seeing so many of these now!
13 years ago: “Fall flowers II: ‘Chrysanthemum’”
Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags ace
Excellent shot!
November 1st, 2024  
