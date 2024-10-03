Penguin ‘Ice Bucket’

Didn’t think much about this until Clare read a story in the car. The author — a Carbondale acquaintance of ours — recalled “The Platter” from her childhood, “[p]atented and created by the West Bend Aluminum Company in West Bend, Wisconsin in 1942, it is, indeed, a jewel.”
In addition to the platter, West Bend also made this seemingly ubiquitous product, decorated with embossed penguins. While most users have used it as an ice bucket, it was also expect to be used to serve spaghetti and stews, i.e., warm things. But who’s going to use something embossed with penguins to serve spaghetti or stew, right?