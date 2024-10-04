Previous
uBreakiFix … not! by rhoing
uBreakiFix … not!

At least two screen replacements and it still doesn’t work properly. I’ve opted for an “advanced exchange” or “advanced replacement,” meaning they send me a new phone (well, a reconditioned phone) and place a charge authorization (if I have that correct) against our credit card until they receive this phone in exchange. My other option was to wait until we visit the kids-and-grandkids in Massachusetts next week and I can access another uBreakiFix shop. Not wanting to waste my time out there sitting in a repair shop once or twice, I opted for an exchange/replacement.

It’s a pain, but as Clare says, it’s a first-world problem. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

