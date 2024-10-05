Previous
Swordsman Dart by rhoing
Photo 4395

Swordsman Dart

Yeah, I don’t make up the names!

» ID’ed as Agrotis gladiaria or “Swordsman Dart”: [ BugGuide ]
» Submitted as Agrotis gladiaria or “Swordsman Dart”: [ BAMONA ] [ iNaturalist ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ MPG ] [ UK Moths (many Agrotis sp., but not this one ]

[ PXL_20241005_143258852_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

October 5 posts
       “Extras”: “”
  1 year ago: No post
 2 years ago: “Sharing a bottle in plaids”
 3 years ago: “Common Yellow Oxalis”
 4 years ago: “Reflections on Hardy Pond”
 5 years ago: “Long-tailed Skipper [Filler]”
 6 years ago: “More phood”
 7 years ago: “Pretty day, but…”
 8 years ago: “Travel day”
 9 years ago: “Hitchin’ a Ride”
10 years ago: “How we got home…”
11 years ago: “3 frames today…” (but a Monarch!)
12 years ago: “*Not* a scanning electron micrograph—”
13 years ago: “The lengthening shadows of fall…”
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
