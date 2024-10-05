Sign up
Previous
Photo 4395
Swordsman Dart
Yeah, I don’t make up the names!
» ID’ed as
Agrotis gladiaria
or “Swordsman Dart”: [
BugGuide
]
» Submitted as
Agrotis gladiaria
or “Swordsman Dart”: [
BAMONA
] [
iNaturalist
]
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
MPG
] [
UK Moths
(many Agrotis sp., but not this one ]
[ PXL_20241005_143258852_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
October 5 posts
“Extras”:
“”
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“Sharing a bottle in plaids”
3 years ago:
“Common Yellow Oxalis”
4 years ago:
“Reflections on Hardy Pond”
5 years ago:
“Long-tailed Skipper [Filler]”
6 years ago:
“More phood”
7 years ago:
“Pretty day, but…”
8 years ago:
“Travel day”
9 years ago:
“Hitchin’ a Ride”
10 years ago:
“How we got home…”
11 years ago:
“3 frames today…”
(but a Monarch!)
12 years ago:
“*Not* a scanning electron micrograph—”
13 years ago:
“The lengthening shadows of fall…”
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
Tags
insect
,
moths
,
lepidoptera
,
tmmoths
,
noctuidae
,
noctuinae
,
bugguide-confirmed
,
bamona-submitted
,
tminsects
,
agrotis gladiaria
,
swordsman dart
,
tm-moth-species
,
tm-p8
,
tminsectspecies2024
,
inaturalist-submitted
,
dart moths
,
tm05oct
,
clay-backed cutworm moth
,
claybacked cutworm
