Photo 4399
This scene doesn't take long
The time stamps say that we picked her up at day care at 5:10. By 5:29 this was the scene at home. Mimi reading to the grandkids. It’s a familiar milieu.
[ PXL_20241009_212919237_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
October 9 posts
“Extras”:
“New profile photo”
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
“Two more reasons we drive for two days—”
4 years ago:
“Investigating”
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
“Waiting for the doctor…”
7 years ago:
“Swordsman Dart”
8 years ago:
“Debate-watching rules”
9 years ago:
“Steve & Jenny”
10 years ago:
“A more traditional shot”
11 years ago:
“Yellow-collared Scape Moth”
12 years ago:
“Illiteracy problem?”
13 years ago:
“Darkness and light”
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
1
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4488
photos
42
followers
44
following
1207% complete
4399
4400
4401
4402
4403
4404
4405
4406
4400
82
4401
4402
4403
4404
4405
4406
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
10th October 2024 1:29am
Tags
reading
,
granddaughters
,
grandmothers
,
tmclare
,
travel-day
,
tmgranddaughters
,
tmgrandmothers
,
grandchild3
,
tm-p8
,
tm09oct
Casablanca
ace
Gorgeous! No grandkids here yet but we still read stories aloud together when we are on holiday especially. Something never to lose.
November 13th, 2024
