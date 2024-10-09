Previous
This scene doesn’t take long by rhoing
Photo 4399

This scene doesn’t take long

The time stamps say that we picked her up at day care at 5:10. By 5:29 this was the scene at home. Mimi reading to the grandkids. It’s a familiar milieu.

[ PXL_20241009_212919237_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Casablanca ace
Gorgeous! No grandkids here yet but we still read stories aloud together when we are on holiday especially. Something never to lose.
November 13th, 2024  
