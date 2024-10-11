Sign up
Photo 4400
[ No title ]
There is probably a clever title for a 2-year old who can barely see the keys as she’s trying to tap the pedals, but it escapes me.
The bugs are scarce. Well, except for the Asian Lady Beetles and the occasional wasp.
The trees are mostly empty.
Winter’s coming.
Hardly taking any photos, so I’m filling in a gap from last month.
[ PXL_20241010_205642435_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
October 11 posts
“Extras”:
“”
1 year ago:
“Jordan Pond”
2 years ago:
“All watches working again”
3 years ago:
“Granddaughter”
4 years ago:
“Clare & grandson”
5 years ago:
“Cross-country by bedtime!”
6 years ago:
“Monarch on a packing day [Filler]”
7 years ago:
“Ubiquitous”
8 years ago:
“Skipper”
9 years ago:
“An afternoon at a winery”
10 years ago:
“Homemade necklace rack”
11 years ago:
“Don’t touch your screen!!!”
12 years ago:
“A brisk day on the lake, but a great row!”
13 years ago:
“October surprise”
(apolitical)
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
1
1
Tags
piano
,
grandchildren
,
granddaughters
,
tmgrandchildren
,
tmgranddaughters
,
grandchild3
,
tm-p8
,
tm11oct
Corinne C
ace
So cute
November 19th, 2024
