by rhoing
Photo 4400

[ No title ]

There is probably a clever title for a 2-year old who can barely see the keys as she’s trying to tap the pedals, but it escapes me.

The bugs are scarce. Well, except for the Asian Lady Beetles and the occasional wasp.
The trees are mostly empty.
Winter’s coming.
Hardly taking any photos, so I’m filling in a gap from last month.

11th October 2024

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Corinne C
So cute
November 19th, 2024  
