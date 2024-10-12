Sign up
Photo 4402
The Pied Piper
Son-in-law Neal has an audience…
[ PXL_20241012_163249910_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
October 12 posts
“Extras”:
“A confident man”
1 year ago:
“Jordan Pond, redux [‘Filler’]”
2 years ago:
“Killing time between beers and food [Travel day 1]”
3 years ago:
“It was quite the game”
4 years ago:
“Sleeping baby…”
5 years ago:
“Hands…”
6 years ago:
“Grandma’s back!”
7 years ago:
“Ubiquitous, deconstructed: ‘Enjoy’”
8 years ago:
“Brushfoot”
9 years ago:
“Another airport run”
10 years ago:
“Caterpillar close-up”
11 years ago:
“Father & daughter”
12 years ago:
“Fall colors not here yet”
13 years ago:
“Desperation while there's still light outside!”
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
reading
,
books
,
grandchildren
,
granddaughters
,
grandsons
,
uncles
,
pied piper
,
tmgrandchildren
,
tmgranddaughters
,
tmgrandsons
,
grandchild2
,
grandchild1
,
grandchild3
,
grandchild123
,
tm-p8
,
tm12oct
