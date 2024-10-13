Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4403
I get this guy when I can!
Clare with our 4-year old grandson. At our last visit, he did
not
want his photo taken, so when he cooperates, I’m available!
[ PXL_20241013_223044483_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
October 13 posts
“Extras”:
“Next generation photographer”
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“This took less than an hour…”
3 years ago:
“Mill Pond Reservoir”
4 years ago:
“Newborn screening”
5 years ago:
“The wonderment of a child…”
6 years ago:
“Fun with hats”
7 years ago:
“Gray Hairstreak”
8 years ago:
“SOOC (filler #23)”
9 years ago:
“Remote control deconstructed”
10 years ago:
“So many species of moths…”
11 years ago:
“Mere minutes before midnight”
12 years ago:
“Before-and-after”
Wow! This has been 12 years!
13 years ago:
“Sunglass selfie”
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4504
photos
42
followers
45
following
1209% complete
View this month »
4408
4409
4410
4411
4412
4413
4414
4415
Latest from all albums
4410
4411
88
4412
4413
4414
89
4415
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
14th October 2024 2:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grandchildren
,
grandsons
,
grandmothers
,
tmgrandchildren
,
tmgrandsons
,
tmgrandmothers
,
grandchild2
,
tm-p8
,
tm13oct
Casablanca
ace
Gorgeous pic 🤗
November 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Oh so sweet and he looks just like his sister. =)
November 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close