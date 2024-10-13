Previous
Next
I get this guy when I can! by rhoing
Photo 4403

I get this guy when I can!

Clare with our 4-year old grandson. At our last visit, he did not want his photo taken, so when he cooperates, I’m available!

[ PXL_20241013_223044483_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

October 13 posts
       “Extras”: “Next generation photographer”
  1 year ago: No post
 2 years ago: “This took less than an hour…”
 3 years ago: “Mill Pond Reservoir”
 4 years ago: “Newborn screening”
 5 years ago: “The wonderment of a child…”
 6 years ago: “Fun with hats”
 7 years ago: “Gray Hairstreak”
 8 years ago: “SOOC (filler #23)”
 9 years ago: “Remote control deconstructed”
10 years ago: “So many species of moths…”
11 years ago: “Mere minutes before midnight”
12 years ago: “Before-and-after” Wow! This has been 12 years!
13 years ago: “Sunglass selfie”
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1209% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Gorgeous pic 🤗
November 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh so sweet and he looks just like his sister. =)
November 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact