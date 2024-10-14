Previous
These two yet again… by rhoing
These two yet again…

Yeah, still filling in from October.

We got home from this trip, had out-of-town houseguests for a few days, then the election happened and we were gone again for Thanksgiving. So here I am posting for the first time since November 22. Hopelessly behind.

[ PXL_20241014_161414828_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

       " "
Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Corinne C ace
À sweet family portrait
December 9th, 2024  
