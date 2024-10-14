Sign up
Photo 4404
These two yet again…
Yeah, still filling in from October.
We got home from this trip, had out-of-town houseguests for a few days, then the election happened and we were gone again for Thanksgiving. So here I am posting for the first time since November 22. Hopelessly behind.
[ PXL_20241014_161414828_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Corinne C
ace
À sweet family portrait
December 9th, 2024
