Bent-line Dart by rhoing
Photo 4409

Bent-line Dart

A two-frame day as we get ready for houseguests tomorrow!

This photo shows some detail of window screen components. :)

» ID’ed as Choephora fungorum or “Bent-line Dart”: [ iNaturalist ]
» Submitted as Choephora fungorum or “Bent-line Dart”: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ MPG ] [ UK Moths ]
[ PXL_20241019_154533306_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

