Photo 4409
Bent-line Dart
A two-frame day as we get ready for houseguests tomorrow!
This photo shows some detail of
window screen
components. :)
» ID’ed as
Choephora fungorum
or “Bent-line Dart”: [
iNaturalist
]
» Submitted as
Choephora fungorum
or “Bent-line Dart”: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
]
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
MPG
] [
UK Moths
]
»
Previous post of this species
[ PXL_20241019_154533306_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
October 19 posts
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“Late lunch”
3 years ago:
“Travel day [Filler]”
4 years ago:
“This counted as ‘installed’? Really? (9s video)”
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
No post
7 years ago:
“Gear & gadgets”
8 years ago:
“Spooky Snoopy + Woodstock”
9 years ago:
“Clare, we're in Copenhagen!”
10 years ago:
“Limoncello”
11 years ago:
“Common Buckeye”
12 years ago:
“Autumn [SOOC]”
13 years ago:
“And this is the kind of day it was going to be…”
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
insect
,
moths
,
lepidoptera
,
tmmoths
,
noctuidae
,
bent-line dart
,
choephora fungorum
,
noctuinae
,
bamona-submitted
,
bugguide-submitted
,
tminsects
,
tm-moth-species
,
tm-p8
,
tm19oct
,
inaturalist-confirmed
,
dart moths
